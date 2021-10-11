JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $34,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chart Industries by 18.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Chart Industries by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $189.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.20. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.12.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.