JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €72.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

STM opened at €62.25 ($73.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €64.40 and a 200 day moving average of €65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a fifty-two week high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

