Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($13.22) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).
Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $80.79 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $9,563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $9,290,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 164,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 107,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
