Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fresnillo plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13.

FNLPF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.29. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

