Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $82.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.83.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $67.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

