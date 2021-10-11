Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.29 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.29 ($2.69) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.31 ($2.72) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.