Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €120.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.87 ($133.97).

PUM stock opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €97.15. Puma has a 12-month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12-month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a PE ratio of 49.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

