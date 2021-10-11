Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

