J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vertical Research

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

JBHT opened at $167.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

