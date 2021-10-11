Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $93.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Itron will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

