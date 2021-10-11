ITM Power (LON:ITM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

ITM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITM Power to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 380.79 ($4.98) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -69.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 434.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 423.96. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

