iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.