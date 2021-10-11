iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.79. 6,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.81 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

