iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 2,378.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.75% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $127,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 125.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 180,579 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 272.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,419,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,383.4% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,471,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.