iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

