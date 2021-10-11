iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $129.55

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.55 and last traded at $129.57, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

