iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $86.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $86.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

