Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 54,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.95 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.