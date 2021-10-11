IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRIX shares. TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRIX opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

