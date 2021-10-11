Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.42 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

