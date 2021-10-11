Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

IHIT opened at $9.93 on Monday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.