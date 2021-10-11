Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:VTA opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.