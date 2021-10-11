Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $45.54 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $45.54 or 0.00080570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $7.61 billion and approximately $341.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,638.98 or 1.00204727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.34 or 0.06215749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002988 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,661,032 coins and its circulating supply is 167,115,443 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

