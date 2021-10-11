Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.91% of Interface worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $927.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

