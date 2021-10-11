Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12).

Several other research analysts have also commented on ITR. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.14.

Shares of ITR opened at C$2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$174.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.16.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

