Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,945,140.02 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

AutoNation stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 96.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 5,733.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

