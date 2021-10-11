Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ATH opened at $73.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.