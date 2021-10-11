Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATH opened at $73.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Athene by 107.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

