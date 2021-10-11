InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.29

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 361100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INNV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get InnovAge alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $856.47 million and a PE ratio of -18.59.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $31,039,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,940,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $27,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at $26,800,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,142,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.