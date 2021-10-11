Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,807,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,694 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $99,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.