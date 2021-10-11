Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 9,375.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Immunome were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunome by 95.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,863 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Immunome by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunome by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immunome by 225.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Immunome news, Director Michael Rapp acquired 25,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $518,201.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,965,325.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMNM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,692. The stock has a market cap of $214.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMNM. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

