IMA Wealth Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,439,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $81.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.