IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,675. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

