IMA Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 44,336 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.97. 431,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,358,530. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

