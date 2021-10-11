Illuvium (ILV) Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Illuvium has a market cap of $420.68 million and approximately $50.38 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $654.73 or 0.01194655 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00128034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.60 or 1.00210933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.26 or 0.06145893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

