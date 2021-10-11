IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) vs. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Critical Contrast

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IKONICS and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 1 7 0 2.88

Upwork has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than IKONICS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IKONICS and Upwork’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $13.43 million 4.23 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Upwork $373.63 million 18.48 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -284.74

IKONICS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Risk and Volatility

IKONICS has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IKONICS and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71% Upwork -5.94% -8.77% -4.85%

Summary

Upwork beats IKONICS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

