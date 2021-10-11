IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $256.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $253.00 to $256.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $211.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.49. IDEX has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in IDEX by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in IDEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in IDEX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.