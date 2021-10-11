IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IDEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 4,634.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEX by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

Shares of IEX opened at $211.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average is $220.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

