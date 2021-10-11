IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Benchmark

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

