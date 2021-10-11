HYCON (HYC) Hits Market Capitalization of $811,754.15

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $811,754.15 and approximately $837,628.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 93.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00041662 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.