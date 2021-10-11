Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Holdings Cut by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,903 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 96,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

HTHT opened at $49.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.07 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

