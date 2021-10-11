HS Management Partners LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 813,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,397,000. Apple comprises about 3.1% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average of $137.91. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

