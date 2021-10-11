Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $169.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.61. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $172.39. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

