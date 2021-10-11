Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 2,170 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.