Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.