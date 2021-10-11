Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Ossiam increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Shares of DAR opened at $72.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

