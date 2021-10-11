Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 479 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 344.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

