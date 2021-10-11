Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes $232,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $335.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.