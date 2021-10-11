HomeServe (LON:HSV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,020 at Morgan Stanley

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 812.50 ($10.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 940.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 997.55. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders bought 47 shares of company stock worth $44,364 in the last 90 days.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

