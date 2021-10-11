HomeServe (LON:HSV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,020 at Morgan Stanley

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).
Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 812.50 ($10.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 940.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 997.55. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83).
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.