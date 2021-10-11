Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after acquiring an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,661,000 after acquiring an additional 165,015 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after acquiring an additional 535,548 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $71.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

