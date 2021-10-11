Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Stock Position Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 36.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Holicity were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Holicity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOL opened at $12.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Holicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.